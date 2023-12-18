United Arab Emirates-based aquaculture services group Aqua Bridge Group is planning to take the company public on the Dubai Nasdaq exchange.

Aqua Bridge Group offers solutions for all aquaculture, fisheries services, marine environment services, and farm management. The company, which has 16 ongoing projects across 6 countries, posted year-on-year revenue growth of 143 percent.

"We are at a juncture where going public is not only the logical progression for our organization but also a pivotal step towards nurturing the growth we've achieved thus far," Aqua Bridge Group CEO Mohammad Tabish said according to local news site Gulf News.

