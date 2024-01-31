Norway-based aquatech company Aqua Robotics has raised NOK 85 million (€7.5 million/$8.1 million) in to fund the company's growth plans.

Norway-based investors Skeie Technology and Nysno Klimainvesteringer became new minority owners in the company, while existing shareholders T.D. Veen, Jakob Hatteland and Kkera Invest also invested, the company said. Nysno Klimainvesteringer is the Norwegian state's climate investment company

Aqua Robotics focuses on the automated cleaning of aquaculture nets with its HALO robot. The robot cleans the equipment without the use of copper impregnation or high-pressure flushing, and creates a better environment for the fish with less stress, reduced infection pressure and improved fish health, the company said.