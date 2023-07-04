Indonesia-based feed technology firm eFishery has raised a further $47.7 million (€43 million) for its series D round, according to Singapore-based publication Tech in Asia, citing regulatory filings from VentureCap Insights.

This brings the total funds raised for the round to nearly $176 million (€161 million) and values the founders’ shares at over $200 million (€183 million), according to the publication.

In May, eFishery closed a $108 million (€100 million) funding round, which took the startup to over $1 billion in valuation.