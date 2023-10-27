The share price of US land-based salmon producer AquaBounty fell nearly 9 percent on Friday as the company's stock price continued to tumble spectacularly since shareholders approved a reverse stock split 11 days ago aimed at avoiding a delisting from the Nasdaq exchange.

At the end of trading on Friday, AquaBounty's stock price was down 45 percent to $2.36 (€2.23) from its split-adjusted peak of $4.29 (€4.05) during trading on Oct. 16, following the stock split.

Friday's slide followed Oppenheimer analysts downgrading the stock on Oct.