Dutch aquaculture investment firm Aqua-Spark is investing in Finnish biotech startup eniferBio as part of an €11 million ($12 million) series A funding round, the company announced Wednesday.

The funding round was led by Aqua-Spark and joined by Tesi, Valio, Voima Ventures, and Nordic Foodtech VC.

With the freshly raised funding, eniferBio will begin to scale the production of its mycoprotein powder to thousands of metric tons per year and seek Novel Food approval from the EU and other markets.