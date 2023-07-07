Aqua-Spark-backed Indonesia aquaculture company eFishery has raised $200 million (€183 million) in a series D funding round to support efforts to expand the country's aquaculture sector and increase the sale of fish feed and fresh fish through its platform.
Aqua-Spark-backed Indonesian tech company eFishery raises $200 million in latest funding round
Since launching in 2013, the Bandung-based company has deployed thousands of "smart" feeding systems.
7 July 2023
