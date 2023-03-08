Masoval Eiendom announced Wednesday it has entered into a strategic partnership with Icelandic fishing company Isfelag Vestmannaeyja in relation to its shareholding in salmon farmer Ice Fish Farm.

The group hired ABG Sundal Collier in November to explore the potential for bringing in a strategic partner to help accelerate the growth of its Icelandic salmon farmer Ice Fish Farm and said it had been receiving interest from several high-quality parties to form partnerships.

As part of the deal, Masoval Eiendom has established the company Austur Holding for the sole purpose of holding shares in Ice Fish Farm.