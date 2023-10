In and email addressed to "Captains, Managers and Crew," a high-ranking employee at US pollock giant American Seafoods warned the company is close to running out of cash and will have to take "drastic actions" in the coming months to address the issue.

"The realization that the world market has been very stagnant over the last few months has put a severe strain on cash flow for our company, longtime vice president of operations Roger Mjeltevik wrote in the email, which was obtained by IntraFish.