Norwegian salmon farmer Masoval reported an almost doubling in profits in the third quarter of 2023, as it got back on top of last year's struggles with disease and low harvest volumes.

The company revealed an 80 percent rise in operational earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to NOK 112 million (€9.6 million/$10.5 million).

Operating revenue was up 77.5 percent to NOK 670.1 million (€57.2 million/$62.7 million). Of this, 92.2 percent was from sales of farmed salmon, which came in at NOK 617.9