Alaska's Silver Bay Seafoods has hired Cascadia Capital to conduct a third-party valuation report on the company that could pave the way for Dongwon, owners of the Starkist canned tuna brand and an investor in the group, to reduce its stake in the company.

'This request does not mean we have made a decision to sell shares in the company, but it is a tool to evaluate next steps," Silver Bay CEO Cora Campbell and President Troy Denkinger told company employees in a letter that it also shared with the media.