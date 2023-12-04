The US trade association Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) will have more money to promote Alaska pollock next year.

The group reported on Monday its members -- which include Trident Seafoods, UniSea, American Seafoods, Coastal Villages and other powerhouse Alaska pollock producers -- voted to increase dues in order to support more promotion of Alaska pollock.

“Now is not the time to take our foot off the accelerator, and the board recognizes that we need to keep pushing, keep capitalizing on the success and momentum that GAPP has generated over the last several years and continue building the brand for wild Alaska pollock,” said Bob Desautel, GAPP chairman.