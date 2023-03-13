Alaska Native Corporation Sealaska, the owner of New England Seafood International Limited (NESI) in the United Kingdom, is acquiring a majority stake in Norwegian whitefish supplier Normarine through its seafood holding company, Woocheen.

Normarine directors Bjorn Fladmark and Erik Sindre Pedersen will continue to run the Alesund, Norway-based business after the transaction.

Normarine has partnered with UK-based New England Seafood (NESI) -- which was purchased by Sealaska in late 2020 -- for many years.

"Joining forces with Normarine is a logical next step in our build," said NESI CEO Dan Aherne.