Akva Group, a major supplier of equipment and technology to the aquaculture sector, cut its full-year revenue target by 10 percent as Norway’s resource tax constrains new investment in salmon farming.

The company also said the post-smolt market in Norway was “challenging and uncertain” and would return to normal only in the second half of 2024.

As a result, Akva cut its minimum 2024 revenue target to NOK 3.6 billion (€3.1 billion/$3.4 billion) from a previous target of NOK 4 billion (€3.5