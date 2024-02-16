Brian Halligan was sitting in the pole position of the burgeoning digital marketing industry at the start of 2021.

The company he co-founded, Hubspot, was worth $18 billion (€16.7 billion) was and poised to grow by billions more in the coming years. His share of the company that year, according to Forbes, was worth more than $400 million (€370.9 million).

But in February of that year, the executive was in a snowmobile accident that nearly killed him.

With 13 broken bones and months of recovery ahead, Halligan stepped down as Hubspot CEO.