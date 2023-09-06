South Africa’s Sea Harvest Group delivered a “resilient” set of interim results for the six months ending June 30, despite a period dominated by lower catches, significant cost inflation and the continued impact of load shedding, or the reduction in electricity use.
‘Resilient’ whitefish giant Sea Harvest hikes earnings 23% in first six months, despite 'difficult trading environment'
Strong demand and higher selling prices in all markets mitigated the 'significant' cost inflation the group experienced in the first half of the year.
6 September 2023 5:01 GMT Updated 6 September 2023 5:01 GMT
