French seafood processing group Mericq said Friday it has acquired Spanish shellfish specialist Mariscos Wildomar.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The €390 million ($430 million) Mericq said the acquisition will help it reach an estimated €430 million ($475 million) in sales in 2023.

Mericq operates a range of seafood processing and supply facilities. In 2022, it acquired Irish lobster supplier Breizon, giving the group a stronger position in the European shellfish market.