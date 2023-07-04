Feed giant Skretting Norway is supporting the Norwegian Food Safety Authority's (NFSA) decision last week to approve an oil made from genetically modified (GM) rapeseed for use in fish feed.

The oil is manufactured by Australian company Nuseed, and can only be used for fish feed.

Skretting has good experience with GM raw materials, including the oil from Nuseed which it already uses for the Chilean and North American markets, Skretting Norway Sustainability and Public Affairs Manager Leif Kjetil Skjaeveland told IntraFish.