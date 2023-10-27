Global aquaculture feed giants Skretting, Cargill and BioMar are cautiously optimistic about the opening of the second anchovy season in Peru this month despite the quota being significantly lower than usual.

The feed giants said the opening of the season is a “helpful step" towards restocking critical global fish oil and fishmeal supplies.

Last weekend, Peru's Ministry of Production (Produce) authorized a 1.682 million metric ton anchovy quota for the second season of 2023 - a 26 percent reduction from last year.