Vietnamese company Vinh Hoan, the world’s largest pangasius farmer, has signed a deal with Singapore-based black soldier fly producer Entobel for “a substantial volume” of insect protein for use in its feed.

This year, Vinh Hoan subsidiary Feed One will purchase protein produced at Entobel’s Vung Tau plant in southern Vietnam. The supply agreement extends for a further three years, with Vinh Hoan committed to purchasing a minimum of 15,000 metric tons of insect protein from 2025 through the end of 2027.