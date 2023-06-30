Denmark-based feed company BioMar would be happy to use genetically modified (GM) rapeseed oil for fish feed, but only if the oil is accepted throughout the value chain, BioMar CEO Carlos Diaz told IntraFish.

"Of course we would use the oil, but it all depends on customer acceptance," Diaz said.

"And I don't only mean our own customers, but also the farmers' customers and their customers, including retailers, restaurants and the end-consumers," he said.

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority (NFSA) this week approved an oil made from genetically modified (GM) rapeseed for use in fish feed.

