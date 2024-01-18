Dutch animal feed giant De Heus believes Vietnam could become a significant global food hub, with its aquaculture feed market, in particular, showing "remarkable" growth.

"Through our daily, direct engagement with Vietnamese fish and shrimp farmers, we recognize tremendous opportunities for sustainable growth," De Heus Vietnam General Director Johan Van den Ban, told IntraFish.

De Heus, known more broadly for European livestock nutrition, opened a new feed mill in Vietnam in September, spending around $20 million (€18.2 million) on the project.