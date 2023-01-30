Raw material prices for aquaculture feed ingredients have been trading at unprecedented highs the last couple of years, and although there are some signs that prices for certain ingredients are beginning to plateau, this may not be enough to lower prices to farmers this year.

Despite the slight potential for a downward trend on some commodities this year, Nutreco-owned feed company Skretting does not foresee the potential relief in being enough to make substantial impacts on 2023 feed prices.

“Obviously it is very hard to speculate on whether prices will go down, but the simple answer to whether feed prices are likely to go down is, no,” Skretting CEO Therese Log Bergjord told IntraFish.