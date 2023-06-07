Gertjan de Koning, CEO of Netherlands-based algae oil producer Veramaris, believes the time is right for the aquaculture feed ingredients company to accelerate its growth.

Veramaris hired De Koning in October following the departure of Karim Kurmaly.

"Kurmaly put the company on the map, and my job is to take the company to the next stage," de Koning said.

De Koning was previously vice president for DSM Essential Products Animal Nutrition & Health.

Dutch nutrition and bioscience company DSM is part-owner of Veramaris, in a joint venture with German chemicals company Evonik.