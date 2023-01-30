A study on the levels of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) in eggs and fishmeal has sparked alarm across Denmark, and is prompting scrutiny by feed companies and government officials.

The study, conducted by the Danish National Food Institute, found high levels PFAS in egg yolks from hen farms across Denmark. Researchers claim the chemical was transferred to the eggs via fishmeal, which is used in feed for the hens.

Danish Minister of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Jacob Jensen announced on Thursday a wider screening program, requiring the Danish Food and Drug Administration to examine several foods for possible PFAS.