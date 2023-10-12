Spain-based insect meal company Bioflytech's second plant is in the process of scaling up and is expected to start producing 12,000 metric tons of black soldier fly larvae per year during the first quarter of 2024.

In the coming years, further investments are planned for the plant, which is located in the Galicia region in northwestern Spain, to reach a production of 100,000 metric tons of black soldier fly larvae.

The company directs between 5 percent to 10 percent of its production towards aquaculture feed, Bioflytech CEO Jesus Rodriguez told IntraFish.