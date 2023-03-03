Norway-based halibut farmer Nordic Halibut has signed a contract with feed giant Skretting.

The three-year deal will provide the flatfish farmer with a stable and predictable feed supply for its first phase of development which targets a production volume of 4,500 metric tons head-on gutted (HOG) by 2026.

The company has worked closely with Nutreco-owned Skretting over several years to develop specialized feeds for halibut, and the two companies are currently collaborating on the next generation of halibut feed.

Nordic Halibut has set itself strict environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets that prioritize sustainable production that benefits local communities.