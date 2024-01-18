Nutreco-based feed group Skretting is partnering with Finnish insect ingredient producer Volare to boost its production of feed ingredients offering alternatives to traditional fishmeal and fish oil.

The parties have agreed on a commercial collaboration in which Skretting has secured an undisclosed capacity in Volare's forthcoming factory in Finland for its Norwegian salmon feeds.

Volare, which focuses on both aquafeeds and pet foods, uses the black soldier fly to produce the protein meal, Volare Chief Commercial Officer Jarna Hyvonen told IntraFish.