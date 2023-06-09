Skretting, the world's largest aquaculture feed manufacturer, said that despite its preparations for alternative sources, prices for feed are inevitably going to rise as a result of the Friday's shock cancellation of the Peruvian anchovy season.

After analyzing the recommendations from the Peruvian Sea Institute (Imarpe), Peru's Ministry of Production (Produce) canceled the first fishing season for anchovy in the north-central zone on June 8.

The move creates new challenges for already challengd feed producers that rely on the anchovy fishery to supply the global fish oil and fishmeal market.