Nutreco-owned feed giant Skretting has signed a partnership with Norwegian marine ingredients company Zooca to develop zooplankton-based ingredients and whole fresh canned copepods from calanus finmarchicus, a species of copepod, which is a key zooplanktonic abundant in the North Atlantic Ocean.

The company is targeting the feed ingredient at shrimp nurseries, but Skretting expects the product will also be beneficial for other species and at specific stages in their development such as the broodstock stage, Eamonn O'Brien, Skretting's global product manager for marine hatchery feeds, told IntraFish.