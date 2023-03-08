Seafood-focused investment group Bluefront Equity on Wednesday announced it invested NOK 20 million (€1.8 million/$1.9 million) into aquaculture feed optimization software group Spillfree Analytics.

Trondheim, Norway-based Spillfree's software analyzes video and data to reduce feed waste, Bluefront said.

Feed is the single highest cost for farmed salmon producers, accounting for upwards of 70 percent of total costs at some companies.

Spillfree was founded in 2016 by fish farming executive Vidar Myhre, who later merged the group with another data group, Aqua Analytics, in 2018.