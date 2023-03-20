A deal allowing the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea has been renewed for at least another 60 days, according to Reuters.

The deal, brokered by the United Nations last July, was set to expire this week.

The agreement was primarily aimed at easing the global food crisis sparked by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia in February of 2022, but the aquaculture feed sector, which relies heavily on grains, is also benefiting.

“We need this corridor open in order to feed the world,” Cargill Aquaculture Division President Helene Ziv-Douki said told IntraFish last year.