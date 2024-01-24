The border blockade between Poland and Ukraine that began in early November has been suspended until March 1 after Polish truckers signed an agreement with the country’s new government.

"We've signed an agreement. The outcome of the agreement will be the discontinuation of protests at road border crossings in the towns of Korczowa, Hrebenne, Dorohusk," Poland Infrastructure Minister Dariusz Klimczak said.

The Polish transport industry said that between January and November, 900,000 Ukrainian trucks crossed the Polish border compared to 180,000 trucks before the war.