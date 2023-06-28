Oman-based fish processing companies United Fish and Sea Pride have joined forces to create a new jointly-owned aquaculture feed company called Blue Feeds.

The companies together invested $20 million (€18.2 million), which will cover the construction, infrastructure and working capital in what is set to become Oman’s first aquaculture feed company, Blue Feeds Director Sinan Ahmed told IntraFish.

The facility, which is expected to be up and running by late 2025, will have an initial production capacity of 60,000 metric tons.