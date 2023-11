Dutch animal nutrition firm Nutreco, the owner of aquaculture feed giant Skretting, has appointed Noel Kim as managing director for Nutreco Asia.

He will take up the role in January 2024.

Prior to joining Nutreco, Kim led the Animal Nutrition Asia Pacific business line for Evonik and spent 15 years at Cargill with roles in both the US and Asia.

In his new role, Kim will be responsible both for the animal nutrition business of Trouw Nutrition and for the aquaculture business of Skretting.