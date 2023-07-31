Norway aquaculture research center LetSea is looking into the potential benefits of waterborne feeding practices to improve the health of farmed salmon.
Waterborne feeding uses water instead of air to transport feed pellets into salmon pens.
'Our working hypothesis is that both fish health and lice pressure will improve in deeper water,' a researcher told IntraFish.
