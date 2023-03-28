Norway's Directorate of Fisheries has referred the Norwegian arm of Danish feed company Aller Aqua to the police following the escape of thousands of salmon from one of its breeding facilities last year.

In October, 35,000 salmon escaped from Aller Aqua Norway breeding facility in Sognefjord in western Norway.

The Directorate of Fisheries deemed the escape was due to a breach of regulations following investigations.

"We found several deviations during the inspection," said Gudrun Egge, acting section head at the Directorate of Fisheries.