The Norwegian government is updating the country's aquaculture feed policies in a bid to lessen the sector's impact on the climate.

All aquaculture feed should come from sustainable sources by 2034 and the proportion of Norwegian-produced raw materials must increase from the current 8 percent to 25 percent by 2034, the Norwegian government said.

"Fish is a climate-friendly and healthy food, but we source too many raw materials from abroad," Fisheries and Oceans Minister Cecilie Myrseth said in a government announcement.