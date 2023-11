Danish fish feed giant BioMar is on track to post record sales volumes and profit in 2023, as the sector appears to be entering a new "positive cycle".

The group is coming out of a third quarter which saw a 5 percent increase in sales volumes year-on-year and a 17 percent jump in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounting to DKK 470 million (€63 million/$68.4 million). Revenue for the quarter was flat at DKK 5.8 billion (€777.6