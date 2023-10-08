A trial replacing half of fishmeal in feed for salmon parr with two insect protein components shows the fish grow just as well and had just as good digestion as when fed with ordinary feed.

While trials replacing fishmeal with insect protein have been done before, this one, conducted by Norwegian research institute Nofima, used a different method of processing the insect protein to retain more of the bioactive ingredients.

"As far as we know most of the insect meal used in feeds previously have been processed through removing the oils with pressure and thus with a process that could have negative impact on the quality of the meal," Andre Bogevik, a senior scientist with Norwegian research institute Nofima told IntraFish.