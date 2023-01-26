Marine Ingredients Denmark & European Fishmeal, an association of companies in the fishmeal, oil and feed sector, is questioning a recent study claiming traces of harmful industrial chemicals found in eggs can be traced back to fishmeal.

A study conducted by the Danish National Food Institute found a high levels of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) in egg yolks from hen farms across Denmark. The chemical was transferred to the eggs via fishmeal, which is used in feed for the hens, the study claims.