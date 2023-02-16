Norway-based krill harvester and processor Aker Biomarine saw its operating profit and revenue for the fourth quarter increase compared to the same quarter last year, partly due to lower unit costs and higher sales for its aquaculture feed supplement.

The company, controlled by Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge Rokke, reported revenue of $79 million (€73 million) and an operating profit of $6 million ($5 million) for the fourth quarter, which was up 4 percent and 15 percent, respectively, compared to the same period the year prior.