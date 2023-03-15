Japan-based conglomerate Marubeni is entering a partnership with Robert Downey Jr.-backed insect protein company Ynsect.

The Japan-based industrial group signed a letter of intent to collaborate with France-based Ynsect to enter the Japanese market.

Japan is the second largest user of fishmeal in the world, and there is a growing need to develop alternatives to imported fishmeal, party due to cost and sustainability reasons, the companies said in a press release on March 7.

Ynsect, founded in 2011, is currently commissioning a fourth site in France.