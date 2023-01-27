The Netherlands-based novel feed company Protix has appointed Lynn De Proft as CFO.

De Proft has almost 20 years of international experience in executive roles at stock-listed and international companies. She most recently held the CFO position at Belgium-based chemical company Solvay, where she also was president of Solvay Energy Services.

Prior to Solvay, De Proft spent 10 years in executive roles in strategy, operations, M&A and procurement at Belgium-based drink group ABInBev, most recently as vice president of global procurement and sustainability.

