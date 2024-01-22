Dutch novel feed company Protix has signed an agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) for a loan of up to €37 million ($40 million), which will support the construction of a new production plant in Poland.

The loan agreement marks a significant milestone for the company's international roll-out plans, and management are currently investigating suitable locations.

The Polish facility is expected to be 3 to 4 times larger than its Dutch plant, which is currently producing 14,000 metric tons live larvae equivalent (LLE), a Protix spokesperson told IntraFish.