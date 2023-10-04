The closure of the so-called grain corridor in July and a subsequent import ban of Ukrainian grains from bordering countries have not yet translated into a lack of aquaculture supply or higher prices, Danish feed group Aller Aqua Group Vice President Henrik Halken told IntraFish.

The corridor, brokered with Russia 15 months ago by Turkey and the United Nations, allowed Ukraine's huge grain exports to be transported through the Black Sea, in order to ease the global food crisis caused by Russia's invasion.