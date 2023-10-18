Tyson Foods, one of the world's largest food companies, has invested in insect meal producer Protix, taking a minority stake and entering a joint venture for the operation and construction of an insect ingredient facility in the United States.

Upon completion, it will be the first at-scale facility of its kind to upcycle food manufacturing byproducts into high-quality insect proteins and lipids which will primarily be used in the aquaculture, pet food and livestock industries.

“Our partnership with Protix represents the latest strategic investment by Tyson Foods in groundbreaking solutions that drive added value to Tyson Foods’ business,” said John R.