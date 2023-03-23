Insect meal group Innovafeed, which focuses on making an alternative feed protein ingredient from black soldier flies, is in the process of ramping up its industrial-scale production facility in Nesle, France, Innovafeed CBO Nizar El Alami and Product Manager Alex Diana told IntraFish at the North Atlantic Seafood Forum (NASF) in Bergen, Norway in early March.

The company, which closed a sizeable financing round last year in which it raised $250 million (€251 million) from backers, including feed giant Cargill and the Qatar Investment Authority, aims to produce 15,000 metric tons of protein for the aquaculture sector by the end of 2024, El Alami and Diana said.