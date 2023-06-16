Finland-based feed company Raisioaqua is now operating under the new name Alltech Fennoaqua.

Earlier this year, global nutrition company Alltech teamed up with Finnish recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) technology producer Finnforel to acquire the fish feed production company from Finnish company Raisio.

The new name, Alltech Fennoaqua, refers to the company’s home country of Finland and the region around the Baltic Sea.

The company produces feed for fish in RAS farms, including trout, sturgeon and catfish.

Before the acquisition, fish feed production in Finland was under threat, the company said in a press release.