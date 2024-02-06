Aquaculture feed companies reliant on Red Sea routes for shipping large cargoes are facing logistics and pricing challenges due to conflict in the region, prompting some to consider looking elsewhere for ingredients.

Norway’s Skretting, the world's largest aquaculture feed company, warned of a possible shortage of empty containers and an increase in freight costs should attacks on shipping in the Middle East continue for much longer.

The company, owned by Dutch animal nutrition group Nutreco, orders around 3,000 containers every year that move via the Suez Canal on the shortest shipping route between Asia and Europe.