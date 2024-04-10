Dutch food and biochemicals company Corbion is considering a significant expansion of its algae oil business to meet growing demand for omega-3 from the aquaculture sector and beyond, a senior company executive told IntraFish.

The company, which is already spending €50 million ($54 million) on the expansion of its plant in Brazil, is considering building a second facility to double capacity. A decision will be made by 2026, depending on the long-term outlook for the omega-3 market, said Ruud Peerbooms, president of algae ingredients at Corbion.